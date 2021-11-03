Champions Tusker rally to down Kenya Police

Defending champions Tusker came from behind to sink newbies Police FC 2-1 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani Annex on Wednesday.

The win took Tusker to 10th on the league standings on six points, while Police are 14th with three.

Police FC got off to a dream start after Samuel Ndung'u headed in a left-footed out-swinging corner from Clifton Miheso to give John Bobby Ogolla's the lead in the first minute. It was Ndung'u's first goal of the season.

Tusker had barely touched the ball, but levelled matters four minutes later when Tanzanian forward Ibrahim Joshua got his first league goal of the season after tapping in Shami Kibwana's low cross at the far post.

The brewers scored again in the 29th minute but, referee Caroline Wanjala ruled out Joshua's goal for a foul.

Police FC, who have lost three of their last four league games, were not that lucky 11 minutes later when they went behind to a well-taken Kibwana penalty after Simiyu Silichi had fouled Boniface Muchiri. Kibwana was scoring for the second time in as many league matches.

Police FC would have equalised in the 44th minute, but Brian Bwire pulled a wonderful save to stop Miheso's well-struck left-foot shot.

The second half was a dull affair as substitutes failed to make the most advantage of goal-scoring chances.

Police's second half substitute John Mark Makwata almost made an immediate impact, but shot wide of the far post after he pounced on a Miheso lay-off on the right side of Tusker's box.

Makwata, who had scored in Police's last two league matches, had a chance to make amends in the 83rd minute, but he skewed an acrobatic attempt from an Alvin Mang'eni cross.

Two minutes before that, Tusker substitute Deogratius Ojok had seen his diving header from fellow substitute John Njuguna's cross go over the bar.

In the 84th minute, Mang'eni created another chance for the home side, but David Oluoch failed to connect well with his cross at the far post with Bwire's goal gaping.

Lawrence Luvanda, who had replaced an injured Boniface Muchiri in the 50th minute, had the game's last best chance but, Bonphas Munyasa easily dealt with his freekick.

Police coach John Bobby Ogolla blamed the defeat on mistakes by his players.

"We made silly mistakes that cannot go unpunished at this level. It is disappointing because we had addressed the matter in our training sessions," Ogolla said.

The former Kenyan international was particularly concerned with the fallibility of his left flank.

"We are weak on the left flank. All the goals we have conceded this season have come from that side. During the match, we tried to seal that area by deploying Ndung'u, our striker, there but, going forward we have to find permanent solutions," he lamented.

"We have to move on this and prepare ourselves to win against Gor Mahia," he said.

His Tusker counterpart, Robert Matano, said that he was wary of Police's challenge from the onset because of the strength of their technical bench.

"Police have a strong technical bench and, that pushed me harder to prepare for this match. Ogolla is an experienced coach who I worked with previously at Sofapaka and, their new technical director, Jacob Ghost Mulee, is of good reputation too," Matano said.

Matano also rued the injury to Muchiri, but expressed hope that he will make a quick recovery.

"Some injuries are beyond our control but, I am confident he will make a quick recovery."

Finally, he expressed concern about his team's lack of concentration that led them to concede very early in the game.