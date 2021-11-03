Champions Tusker rally to down Kenya Police

Tusker

Tusker players celebrate their goal against Kenya Police during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani Annex on November 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Michael Kirwa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the 84th minute, Mang'eni created another chance for the home side, but David Oluoch failed to connect well with his cross at the far post with Bwire's goal gaping.
  • Lawrence Luvanda, who had replaced an injured Boniface Muchiri in the 50th minute, had the game's last best chance but, Bonphas Munyasa easily dealt with his freekick.

Defending champions Tusker came from behind to sink newbies Police FC 2-1 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani Annex on Wednesday.

