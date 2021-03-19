Real Madrid draw Liverpool in Champions League quarters

In this handout picture taken and made available on March 19, 2021 by the Union of European Football Associations (Uefa), the quarter-final teams are displayed on the screen before the Uefa Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals draw at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

Photo credit: Valentin Flauraud | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The meeting of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Real is another re-run of a recent final, with the Spaniards beating the Reds 3-1 in Kiev in 2018 to win the last of their record 13 titles to date
  • Unbeaten in 13 games since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as coach in late January, Chelsea will be expected to get the better of Portuguese champions Porto, who ousted Juventus in the last 16
  • Meanwhile City will be strong favourites against Dortmund, with the winner of that tie going through to a semi-final showdown with either Bayern or PSG

Paris

