Champions League-bound Vihiga Queens open training camp

Kenya’s Vihiga Queens opened their residential training at the Kenya Institute of Special Education (Kise) in Kasarani, Tuesday for the inaugural Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League.

The tournament is slated for November 5 to November 19 in Cairo, Egypt. The three-time Kenya Women Premier League champions have been drawn in Group “B” alongside Asfar of Morocco, River Angels of Nigeria and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns.

Egypt’s Wadi Delga, AS Mande of Mali, Malabo Kigs of Equatorial Guinea and Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies FC make up Group “A” in the eight team competition.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Vihiga Queens assistant coach Boniface Nyamunyamu told Nation Sport that the team was in good shape and ready to continue with their winning ways once the tournament begins.

“We are excited to have all players without any major injuries and are ready to put in the hard work so that we are not overwhelmed during the competition,” he said.

“Otherwise, we are hoping to maintain the team that played in the qualifiers and if any changes are necessary then we will handle it in good time to keep the players’ chemistry intact,” he added.

Nyamunyamu said that other than the original call-up squad, the team has added four more players, namely Eve Chemutai and Neema Dorcus of Nakuru Queens, Sophie Akinyi from Manyatta Academy and Mercyline Wayodi from Kisumu All Starlets.

Vihiga Queens beat Ethiopia’s Commercial Bank 2-1 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in September to win the Council for East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa ) Women Club Championships final, booking a slot at the inaugural contest.

Vihiga will open their tourney in Egypt against Mamelodi Sundowns while Asfar FC will tackle Rivers Angels.