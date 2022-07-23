Champagne, tension on the menu as NSL concludes

The 2021/22 National Super League (NSL) campaign comes to an end on Sunday with eight matches on the card.

All matches start at 2pm, with focus on promotion and play-off slots.

Champions elect Administration Police Service Bomet will be handed the trophy at their home ground, IAAF Bomet Stadium where they will be hosting promotion-chasing Murang’a Seal.

While congratulating players for diligence and commitment during the successful campaign, APS Bomet CEO Rose Chemutai said preparations for trophy presentation are complete.

Administration Police band will entertain fans and Chief guest will be Bomet County Commissioner Beverly Opwora.

Fortune Sacco, Murang’a Seal are in the race for a second place finish which will assure either side automatic promotion to Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

Zoo Kericho, Mwatate United and Dandora Love have already been relegated to Division One.

APS Bomet, who have 70 points from 35 matches, could reach 73 points if they beat Murang’a Seal in their last fixture in Bomet, while Fortune Sacco, who are on 66 points, can finish at second place with victory over Gusii United which will guarantee them a place in the top tier.

Murang’a Seal, who are third on 64 points, must beat league winners APS Bomet and hope Fortune lose away to 18th-placed Gusii United to finish second and clinch the only available automatic promotion slot.

"I have talked with my players and we have agreed that they will give a 100 percent effort in our last match as they have been doing before. I want to promise you that we will play top tier matches next season," said Fortune Sacco head coach Nicodemus Omasete.

Murang'a Seal coach Vincent Nyaberi said their target is to finish inside the top two automatic promotion slots and they will not leave anything to chance.

“APS Bomet is a very tough team that has already clinched the title. But despite them being champions, we are taking the game seriously and the only target is to get three points,” Nyaberi told Nation Sport.

APS Bomet coach Charles Odero said they are keen on finishing the league on a high despite having won the title.

Muhoroni Youth, who are fourth on 62 points, can move into the play-off slot if they beat Shabana and Murang’a Seal lose to APS Bomet.

However, Shabana who have unsuccessfully vied to get back to the top tier and are currently ranked sixth on 53 points have warned their opponents of a tough encounter.

“The team is in good spirit and I believe my players will not let me down. We are out of the promotion zone but we will go down fighting,” said Shabana coach Sammy Okoth.

Shabana also failed to seal promotion last season after they finished seventh.

The 'Glamour Boys' were relegated from top league in 2006 before they further dropped to Division One in 2014, until they made their way back to the NSL in 2018.

Sunday fixtures (All matches at 2pm)

Naivas v Coastal Heroes, Camp Toyoyo

Silibwet Leons v Kibera Black Stars, Silibwet

Gusii v Fortune Sacco, Awendo Green

Vihiga United v SS Assad, Mumias Complex

APS Bomet v Murang’a Seal, IAAF Bomet

MCF v Mwatate United, Thika

Migori Youth v Kisumu All Stars, Migori Stadium