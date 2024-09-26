Chained: From cursed child to football star, the inspiring journey of Esse Mbeyu Akida

Esse Mbeyu Akida was never expected to live long. In the eyes of her Chonyi sub-tribe of the Mijikenda people, her dark complexion at birth was seen as a bad omen.

Her grandfather even prophesied that if she survived into her teenage years, she would bring heartache and endless tribulations to her family.

In a way, the prophecy came true. But instead of bringing suffering to her family, as her grandfather had foreseen, Esse caused heartache to her opponents on the football pitch.

Despite being born into poverty and surrounded by superstitions that could have easily held her back, Esse rose to make herself, her family, and her country proud by reaching the pinnacle of women’s football.

Now, after a trailblazing career, she has added another achievement to her name—Esse has become the first local female footballer to publish a memoir.

Chained is an eye-opening account in which she lays bare her life story, offering readers a raw and unfiltered glimpse into her journey—the good, the bad, and the painful.

“My mother always said I was special,” Esse writes in her memoir, co-authored by journalist Zachary Oguda.

“Unlike my siblings, I was born with a dark, thick complexion. For her and those who witnessed my birth, it was strange, as my brothers had lighter skin, which is more common in newborns. In my tribe, a black complexion represented a bad omen for the family.

“Some believed I was a cursed child, perhaps due to wrongs committed by my great-grandparents. Many thought I wouldn’t survive my teenage years. My grandfather even predicted that if I lived beyond my teens, I would become a troublesome child, and this troubled my parents, especially my mother.”

Esse’s book delves into her childhood in Kilifi County, where stark contrasts exist between wealth and poverty.

She describes a world where luxurious villas owned by foreigners sit alongside the homes of poor locals, many of whom work as servants for the rich. The ease of life for the wealthy stands in sharp contrast to the daily struggles of people like Esse, who grew up in grinding poverty.

Her journey into football was far from easy. A girl playing football was considered shameful in her community.

She often lacked time to practice because she had to complete household chores, and her father regularly beat her in an effort to discourage her from playing. But Esse’s determination never wavered, and fate soon intervened.

A local NGO, Moving the Goal Post, and its founder, Sarah Forde, played a crucial role in Esse’s football career. The organisation encouraged her to continue playing and even advocated on her behalf with her father when she returned home late from football practice.

“I first realised Esse was different during a tournament at the Mombasa Agricultural Institute (now Pwani University),” Forde recalls in the book. “It was sponsored by the British High Commission, and the delegation included politician Najib Balala. Esse, despite her age and lean physique, was unfazed by the occasion. She represented Kilimo Primary School and was a stand-out performer. At one point, she even pulled off a Cruyff turn in front of the main dais. It was a shocker because we had never taught such moves—she was a class above her opponents.”

Esse’s rise continued as she progressed through the National Youth Talent Academy (NYTA) and eventually played for Kenya Methodist University (KeMU). Her career then took her abroad, where she played professionally for Ramat HaSharon FC in Israel, Beşiktaş in Turkey, and AS PAOK in Greece.

In her memoir, Esse takes time to acknowledge the crucial role her family played in her journey. Despite the challenges she faced, including opposition from her father, she is grateful for the part each family member played in shaping her path.

Esse’s story is one of overcoming obstacles, and Chained highlights not just her professional achievements but also the many personal struggles she faced along the way. She gives readers a candid look at the challenges of growing up in a deeply patriarchal society where gender roles were strictly enforced, especially in sports.

While Chained is an engaging read, it has a few areas that need further refinement.

For instance, consistency in language should be maintained—British or American English, but not both. Additionally, some minor editorial issues, such as “dais” being written as “dias,” and an incomplete instruction to name family members, remain.

Despite these minor flaws, Chained is a powerful and inspiring account of a young woman who defied the odds.

Esse’s journey from being seen as a curse to becoming a celebrated football star is a story of triumph that resonates with anyone who has ever had to overcome deeply entrenched barriers.