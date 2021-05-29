Ceferin in favour of Champions League 'Final Four'

In this handout photograph released by Uefa, Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin addresses media representatives during a press conference following the Uefa Executive Committee meeting in Montreux on April 19, 2021. Plans for a breakaway Super League announced by twelve of European football's most powerful clubs plunged European football into an unprecedented crisis, with threats of legal action and possible bans for players, as Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin called it a "spit in the face" for supporters.


Photo credit: Richard Juilliart | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In response to the coronavirus crisis, the eight quarter-finalists assembled in Lisbon and the final three rounds were played out over a fortnight.

Paris

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.