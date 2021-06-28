Cecafa Under-23 Championship start date changed

The 2021 Cecafa Under-23 Championship, which will be held in Ethiopia, will now kick-off on July 17, and not July 3 as earlier stated

Auka Gacheo, the Cecafa Executive Director, said Monday that the decision to postpone the competition by two weeks has been occasioned by delays of some teams to get travelling approvals from their respective governments due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The other reasons that led to the postponement include: the confinement of some South Sudanese players in Doha, Qatar after attending the Arab Fifa Cup and the ongoing Tanzania Premier League.

“…Following a meeting that took place today and attended by seven general secretaries from Cecafa Member Associations via zoom, it was decided that the competition be postponed by two weeks,” said Gacheo in a statement.

“The change was necessitated by some member associations having their countries go into lockdowns due to Covid-19 and are struggling to get government approvals to travel to the event.

“The change was also made because the South Sudan technical bench and some of their players are currently being quarantine in Doha, Qatar after attending the Arab Fifa Cup and will only travel on the 7th of July, while the league in Tanzania is also still ongoing and will be completed on July 18, 2021 with some players only being available to travel after it is complete."

Kenya’s Rising Stars, under the tutelage of Stanley Okumbi, have for the past one week been sharpening their skills for the competition, which will take place in the town of Bahir Dar.