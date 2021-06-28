Cecafa Under-23 Championship start date changed

Kenya Under-20 head coach Stanley Okumbi gives instructions during their during friendly match against Sudan Under-20 at Nyayo National stadium on November 5, 2020. Kenya won 2-1.

  • Kenya’s Rising Stars, under the tutelage of Stanley Okumbi, have for the past one week been sharpening their skills for the competition, which will take place in the town of Bahir Dar. 
  • Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Sudan, Djibouti and Zanzibar are the other nations that have confirmed participation, while the Democratic Republic of Congo is the guest team.

The 2021 Cecafa Under-23 Championship, which will be held in Ethiopia, will now kick-off on July 17, and not July 3 as earlier stated

