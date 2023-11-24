Cecafa U-18: Kenya’s Junior Stars coach Babu urges home support

Kenya’s Junior Stars coach Salim Babu has urged local fans to rally behind them when they take on Sudan on Saturday in their opening Group “A” match of the Cecafa Under-18 Championship at Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo estate, Kisumu, from 3pm.

The two-week junior regional football showpiece involving eight nations kicks off this weekend in Kisumu and Kakamega.

“I’m banking on home advantage for success and therefore calling on Kenyans of all walks of life to come and support our youngsters as we head into the first match with confidence after selecting the best players for the tournament, with the main objective of bringing the trophy home,” said Babu, a former coach of Premiership side Nzoia Sugar.

Other teams in Group “A” that is based in Kisumu are Somalia, Rwanda, Sudan and Djibouti.

Group “B” is made up of Tanzania, Zanzibar, South Sudan and Uganda and will play their matches at Kakamega’s Bukhungu Stadium.

Zanzibar will take on South Sudan in the group opener on Saturday from 12 noon before Tanzania face Uganda from 3pm. The top two sides from each group will progress to the semi-finals.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba earlier in the week said his ministry was supporting graduates of Kenya’s first-ever National Holiday Talent Camp hosted last August to progress to junior national teams.

Namwamba said the ministry would fly in Aldrine Kibet, Alvin Kasavuli, Amos Wanjala, and Ismael Alal Odhiambo from Nastic Soccer Academy in Spain, and Luis Ingavi from Monteverde Academy in Orlando, Florida to join Junior Stars, after securing their official release. They are expected in the country by Friday evening.

“We want to rally the country to support this tournament and especially to fill Jomo Kenyatta Grounds, Mamboleo in Kisumu and Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega to the rafters to cheer team Kenya,” said Namwamba.

Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyong’o on Friday expressed gratitude to Namwamba, the CECAFA governing Council, and the Football Kenya Federation for choosing Kisumu as one of the host cities for the tournament.

"This exciting news coincides with Kisumu's bid to host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027," said Governor Nyong’o at a press briefing, emphasizing the city's rising prominence in international football.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa urged Kisumu and Kakamega residents to attend the matches in large numbers.

“We want to encourage our people to come and support the young boys. Some of the players might make it to Afcon 2027 and that is what our aim is,” said Mwendwa.

Babu will have a mix of school and club team players, among them, Evans Aroko, Mathew Kibiwott, Kelvin Wanyanga from Kariobangi Sharks, Lucas Maina from Ulinzi Stars, Shabana’s Delphine Omuri and Kakamega Homeboyz’s Ibrahima Wanzala.

Saturday fixture

Kenya v Sudan (Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, 12pm)

Somalia v Rwanda (Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, 3pm)

Tanzania v Uganda (Bukhungu Stadium, 12pm)