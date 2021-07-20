Cecafa U-23: Kenya face S.Sudan, eye last four slot

Austin Odhiambo

Kenya Under-23 player Austin Odhiambo tries to disposses teammae Oliver Maloba during their final training session at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Apart from the top teams in each of the three groups going straight to the semi finals, the best third placed team will also be picked to advance to the last four.
  • In the second game, Tanzania will be aiming to shock the fancied DRC. The guests played out a barren draw against Uganda on Sunday and will be under pressure to win.

Kenya Under-23 will be looking to seal their place in the semi-final when they face South Sudan on Wednesday at the ongoing Cecafa regional tournament in Bahir, Northern Ethiopia.

