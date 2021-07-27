Cecafa U-23: Kenya eliminated by Burundi in semi-final

Kenya on Tuesday crashed out of the Cecafa Under-23 Championship after losing to Burundi 4-2 in post-match penalties in the semi-finals at the Bahir Dar Stadium in Ethiopia.

Both teams played out a barren draw in normal time and Burundi were lucky to win in the shoot out and will play neighbours Tanzania, who beat South Sudan 1-0 in the other semi at the same venue, in the final on June 30.

Kenya will meet South Sudan in the third place playoff.

Kenya had bagged maximum points in the pool, thumping minnows Djibouti 3-0 in their opening game on July 18, before another crucial 2-0 win against South Sudan on July 21.

Burundi, on the other hand, beat Eritrea 3-0 in their first match on July 20, before coming from a goal down to force a 1-1 draw against hosts Ethiopia three days later. Coach Jimmy Ndayizeye's side finished top of group B on four points.

In the first semi, Tanzania beat South Sudan courtesy of midfielder Kevin Nahashon's 64th minute strike.

“I am happy that we are through to the final. South Sudan gave us a very tough time and it was a tough semi final match," said Poulsen after the match.