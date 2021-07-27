Cecafa U-23: Kenya eliminated by Burundi in semi-final

Austin Odhiambo

Kenya Under-23 player Austin Odhiambo tries to disposses teammae Oliver Maloba during their final training session at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the first semi, Tanzania beat South Sudan courtesy of midfielder Kevin Nahashon's 64th minute strike.
  • “I am happy that we are through to the final. South Sudan gave us a very tough time and it was a tough semi final match," said Poulsen after the match.

Kenya on Tuesday crashed out of the Cecafa Under-23 Championship after losing to Burundi 4-2 in post-match penalties in the semi-finals at the Bahir Dar Stadium in Ethiopia.

