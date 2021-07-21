Cecafa U-23: Kenya down S.Sudan to storm semis

Austin Odhiambo

Kenya Under-23 player Austin Odhiambo tries to disposses teammae Oliver Maloba during their final training session at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tanzania will be playing their first match against guest team  DR Congo from 4pm. DR Congo played out to a barren draw against Uganda on Sunday.

Kenya Wednesday qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing Cecafa Under-23 Championship after beating South Sudan 2-0 in their final pool match in Bahir, Ethiopia.

