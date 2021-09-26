Caucus wants FKF powers trimmed

FKF President Nick Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa addresses journalists during the unveiling of the FKF-Premier League trophy on July 29, 2021 at the Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Esakwa said that the Sports Dispute Tribunal does not have jurisdiction because it always depends on the decisions made by the internal dispute resolution bodies which don’t give the complainant a fair hearing.
  • “The Tribunal should have expanded jurisdiction to give complaints space to access justice,” said the former FKF official.

The county football association caucus wants Parliament to trim the powers of the Football Kenya Federation and expand the jurisdiction of the Sports Dispute Tribunal in the Sports Amendment Bill which is before the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare.

