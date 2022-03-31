Cash-strapped Shabana turn to fans to rescue club

Cash-strapped National Super League (NSL) side Shabana FC will have a fundraiser on April 14 in order to help offset their financial constraints.

The club has reached out to its members, fans, politicians and the business community to help the club raise money, part of which will be used to pay players and honour matches.

Shabana, who are currently fourth on the log with 28 points from 17 matches, have recorded a good performance in their recent matches under the tutelage of experienced tactician Sammy Okoth.

Since his appointment a month ago, Okoth has managed three wins and two draws and is yet to taste defeat. The the five match unbeaten run has seen the fallen giants return to the title race.

“I believe that the title race is still open, we are not so far away from the leaders. We have had tough matches where we have shown our ability and ambition. To me, it is still an open race and though it is a tough call, we are still chasing the top spot,” said Okoth.

"Patience is a golden virtue which few people possess in life. Many have given up on their hopes and dreams after a seemingly long wait" he added.

Okoth has restored promotion hopes at the club. APS Bomet top the standings with 36 points from 18 matches, while Fortune Sacco are second with 33 points, four ahead of third-placed Naivas.

Shabana have been without a sponsor since their deal with online betting firm Dafabet lapsed in 2018. Dafabet’s deal with the club was a reported Sh4.5 million a year.

According to club officials, Shabana runs on a budget of Sh1.2 million per month but they have been struggling to meet their financial obligations.

The event is scheduled to be held at the Public Service Club in Nairobi.

Fans have also launched the “fans for funds drive” campaign where funds are channeled through M-pesa in bid to raise money for the glamour boys.



Club chairman Yabesh Nyandoro Kambi said they hope the fundraiser will help the club stabilise.

“Shabana is a team with great history and we should be playing in the top league. We have rolled our sleeves to ensure we achieve our promotion target,” Kambi added.