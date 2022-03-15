CAS upholds Uefa ban on Russian clubs

Players stand for a minute's applause in support of Ukraine, during the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on March 7, 2022.
 


Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The decision means Spartak Moscow are banned from the Europa League and Russia's women's team are banned from the Euro 2022 tournament in England this summer.
  • Sport's top court said it was likely to make a decision "at the end of this week" on the Football Union of Russia's bid to overturn Fifa's decision to throw Russia out of the playoffs for the 2022 World Cup.

Lausanne, Switzerland

