Carlo Ancelotti named new Real Madrid coach

Everton's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti looks on from the sidelines during their English Premier League match against Liverpool at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on June 21, 2020. He was named new Real Madrid coach on June 1, 2021.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ancelotti joined Everton in December 2019 and thanked the English club ands its fans "for the tremendous support they have all given me".
  • "While I have enjoyed being at Everton I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity which I believe is the right move for me and my family at this time," he added in a statement published on Everton's website.

Madrid

