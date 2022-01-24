Cape Verde out to upset goal-shy Senegal in last-16 tie

In Yaounde

The quest for quarter-final spots at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon continues Tuesday with 2019 runners-up Senegal facing Cape Verde at the Bafoussam Omnisport Stadium in Kouekong.

Senegal, one of the favourites in the tournament, were unconvincing in the group stages scoring just a single goal in their three outings.

Sadio Mane’s 97th minute penalty in their 1-0 defeat of Zimbabwe in their opening group fixture remains the only goal the team has scored as it was followed by goalless draws against Guinea and Malawi.

With five points from the three group matches, coach Aliou Cisse's side finished top of Group B, one point above Guinea and Malawi, who finished both finished second and third with four points each, securing their knockout stages qualification.

Senegal heads to the last 1-6 tie as the only team that has not conceded a goal at the tournament thanks to a strong defensive unit and superb goalkeeping.

At their 16th appearance, the Teranga Lions are Africa’s top ranked team according to Fifa rankings and are 13 places ahead of Cape Verde, who are listed 14th on the continent.

Cisse has acknowledged that Cape Verde is a team to reckon with.

" Cape Verde is a revelation in this competition. They have a wonderful team, but we are more than ready to face them, considering we can always create surprises when we reach this stage," he said at press conference in Bafoussam Monday.

Cape Verde advanced to the knockout stages as one of the four best third-placed sides from the group stages after garnering four points from three group matches and finishing third in Group A.

The Blue Sharks began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Ethiopia in their opener, then fell to Burkina Faso by same scoreline in their matchday 2 and settled for a 1-1 draw against Cameroon in their last group fixture.

Cape Verde coach Pedro Brito, who is commonly known as Bubista, said they have since they been fine-tuning their tactics to win the game against Senegal.