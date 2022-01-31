Canada stun US to close in on World Cup berth

Cyle Larin

Cyle Larin #17 of Canada celebrates his goal with Richie Laryea #22 during their 2022 World Cup Qualifying match against the United States at Tim Hortons Field on January 30, 2022 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Photo credit: Vaughn Ridley | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In other games on Sunday, 2018 World Cup qualifiers Panama moved into the qualification reckoning with a 3-2 home win over Jamaica.
  • Panama are fourth in the standings with 17 points, one behind the USA and Mexico.

Hamilton, Canada

