Can Zoo FC stop the rot against Sofapaka?

Zoo FC tactician Herman Iswekha has conceded that his team is in a difficult situation as they go in search of their first win of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League when they take on Sofapaka Wednesday afternoon at Kasarani.

Iswekha blamed his players for losing concentration in the seven matches they have played so far this season, but is optimsitc their fortunes will soon change.

The bottom-placed club lost 2-0 to newbies Bidco United Kericho Green stadium on Sunday, a match Iswekha believes they should have performed better.

"My players start the games with a very good pace and create clear cut scoring opportunities, but they always lose concentration towards the end of first half and the last quarter of the game.

They also don't convert the many chances that come their way. This is what is ailing us and I have talked to them about that during our training sessions," Iswekha told Nation Sport on Tuesday.

"I'm optimistic that we shall play well, rectify our mistakes and beat Sofapaka. I have told the young lads that it is possible, so long as they have self belief and follow my instructions on the tactics to be deployed," added Iswekha.

Of the seven encounters, Zoo have only amassed two points from identical 1-1 draws against Bandari on January 9 and Posta Rangers on January 13.

Sofapaka, who head into the tie as favourites, will be aiming for maximum points which will take their tally to 14 points. The 2009 champions sit 10th on the log with 11 points from nine matches.

Coached by Ken Odhiambo, Batoto ba Mungu will be looking to get back to winning ways after their 1-1 draw away to Vihiga United in their last league match on January 30.