Can’t wait to get going: Akida rejoins Thika Queens

Harambee Starlets forward Esse Akida has rejoined her former club in the Kenya Women's Premier League Thika Queens after a two-year hiatus.

The 27-year-old Akida was previously with Turkish giants Besiktas on a one-year deal signed in February 2020.

Before that she was with Israeli women top tier side FC Ramat Hasharon.

According to Thika Queens Chief Executive Officer Beatrice Gaitho, Akida’s contract with Besiktas was cancelled in the middle of 2020 amidst the Covid-19 enforced disruption to the sports calendar.

Besiktas came in second place with 42 points in the 12-team league in the 2019-20 season.

Akida expressed her excitement to be back home at Thika Queens, a club she joined in 2018 after the team’s Kenya Women Premier League success in the 2017 season.

“Delighted to announce that I have rejoined KWPL’s Thika Queens. This has always been home. Can’t wait to get going,” she tweeted.

Thika Queens coach Duncan Njoroge told Nation Sport he was delighted to have Akida in the already star-studded side.

“Akida rejoining the team has uplifted morale, especially for us in the technical bench who maybe haven’t gotten to work with her before but we have heard all the good things about her and we are excited that her experience will help the team,” said Njoroge.

Akida played for Kenya in their debut Africa Women Cup of Nations of 2016. She scored against Ghana.

She also featured for Harambee Starlets in the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualification match against Equatorial Guinea.

Thika Queens play Ulinzi Starlets on Sunday in a KWPL match. Thika beat Ulinzi 2-1 in the first leg.

Perfect in all their matches thus far, Thika Qeens are placed first on the Zone “A” table with 21 points.

“We have strongly worked on our attacking during training because we know that is Ulinzi Starlets strongest point and we can't accept to lose at home,” he added.