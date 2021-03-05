Can’t wait to get going: Akida rejoins Thika Queens

Uganda goalkeeper Tracy Akiror makes a save under pressure from Harambee Starlets striker Essie Akida during their Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier first leg match on April 4, 2018 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Akida is one of the few Kenyan women football players to have secured professional deals in Europe.

Harambee Starlets forward Esse Akida has rejoined her former club in the Kenya Women's Premier League Thika Queens after a two-year hiatus.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.