Can Ronaldo return make Man Utd a European force again?

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring their second goal during their English Premier League match against Newcastle at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on September 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ronaldo is just the latest weapon in an attacking artillery that makes Solskjaer's squad the envy of most coaches across the continent.
  • Mason Greenwood and £73 million signing Sancho flanked the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on Saturday with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba providing the ammunition from midfield.

Manchester

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.