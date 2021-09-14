Can Real Madrid reclaim their place in Europe again?

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema celebrates scoring his team's second goal during their Spanish League match against RC Celta de Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on September 12, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Gabriel Bouys | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ancelotti's job now is to manage the year in between, the season without Mbappe to lead the next era and with the ageing leftovers of the last one - even if Luka Modric and Karim Benzema might arguably grace all the starting line-ups of Europe's elite.
  • There are talented youngsters too, like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in attack and Miguel Gutierrez at left-back. The 18-year-old Camavinga showed in his debut on Sunday - when he scored just six minutes after coming on - he could contribute sooner than many think. 

Madrid

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.