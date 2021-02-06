Can impressive Rahimi deliver Chan title?

Yaoundé

Morocco forward Soufiane Rahimi and Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra come face to face in Yaounde Sunday, and the outcome of the African Nations Championship final could hinge on how they perform.

Rahimi, 24, a wide attacker from famed Casablanca outfit Raja Athletic Club, has wreaked havoc at the tournament for home-based players, scoring a chart-topping five goals in five matches.

His tally included a brace against Uganda in a 5-2 triumph that clinched first place in Group C, ahead of surprise runners-up Rwanda.

Rahimi struck in the first minute of a 3-1 quarter-final victory over Zambia and netted twice as Morocco overwhelmed host nation Cameroon 4-0 in the semi-finals.

His haul puts him two goals ahead of Guinean Yakhouba Barry in the race for the Golden Boot award at the first major Confederation of African Football (Caf) male tournament in Cameroon since 1972.

After a show start, in which they scored only once against Togo and were held goalless by Rwanda, Rahimi and his fellow Atlas Lions have been irresistible, netting 12 times in three matches.

Those goals propelled Morocco to a second successive final, the first country to achieve the feat in a tournament that carries full international status and counts toward the monthly FIFA rankings.

"Teamwork has got us to the final, but there is no denying the remarkable contribution Soufiane has made," Morocco coach Houcine Ammouta told AFP.

'Extremely sharp'

"He is a wonderful all-round footballer who can create goals, score and is extremely sharp when it comes to punishing defensive mistakes by opponents."

While Morocco have been outstanding as an attacking force, Mali have been equally impressive in preventing opponents from scoring, conceding only once in five matches.

The only time Diarra, 25, had to pick the ball out of his net was in the sixth minute of a drawn group match against Cameroon in Yaounde.

He has gone 354 minutes since without conceding against host nation Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Congo Brazzaville and Guinea.

Diarra has not only defied a host of attackers, but proved an inspirational captain as Mali qualified for a second Nations Championship final in three editions.

He has sad memories of a night in rain-lashed Kigali five years ago as Mali were crushed 3-0 by the Democratic Republic of Congo in the title decider.

The brilliance of Diarra and the solidity of defenders Issaka Samake, Yacouba and Mamadou Doumbia and Siaka Bagayoko suggests Mali will not suffer a similar fate at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde.

But the favourites are Morocco, a team that has won 10 and drawn two of their last 12 matches at the tournament since losing to the Ivory Coast at the 2016 group stage.