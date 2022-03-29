Cameroon stun Algeria to grab World Cup spot
Blida, Algeria
Karl Toko Ekambi scored in the fourth minute of added time at the end of extra time to gave Cameroon a dramatic 2-1 win over Algeria in Blida and a place at the 2022 World Cup.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting put eight-time qualifiers Cameroon ahead in the 22nd minute and they retained the lead until the 118th minute when Ahmed Touba equalised in the second leg of a play-off.
But with Algeria leading 2-1 on aggregate having won the first leg 1-0 last Friday, and seemingly set for Qatar, Toko Ekambi struck.
Morocco and Tunisia also booked their places in the finals on a frantic night of play-off action.
Azzedine Ounahi scored twice as Morocco trounced the Democratic Republic of Congo 4-1 in Casablanca to reach the finals for a sixth time.
Tarik Tissoudali and Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi also netted for the Atlas Lions, who qualified 5-2 on aggregate after the first leg finished 1-1 in Kinshasa.
The outclassed Congolese Leopards trailed by four goals before Ben Malango snatched a consolation goal 13 minutes from time.
Tunisia secured their place in Qatar despite being held 0-0 at home by Mali in the second leg of a play-off.
A pre-match warning by Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri to his team that the return match would be even tougher than the first leg in Bamako last Friday proved spot on.
Having built a 1-0 lead in Mali through a Moussa Sissako own-goal, Tunisia were unable to build on their aggregate advantage and only scraped through.