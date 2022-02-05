Truly Indomitable! Cameroon dig deep to seal third place

Cameroon players celebrate bronze medal

Cameroon players celebrate their bronze medal at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 third place match against Burkina Faso at Stade Ahmadou-Ahidjo in Yaounde on February 5, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Goals by Steeve Yago and Djibril Ouattara either side of an Andre Onana own goal gave the Burkinabe a 3-0 lead with 20 minutes remaining

Stephane Bahoken reduced arrears and then substitute Vincent Aboubakar netted on 85 and 87 minutes to force a shootout

The countries had met three times before in the flagship African tournament with Cameroon winning twice, including in the opening match of this Cup of Nations, and drawing the other


Yaounde 

