Cameroon crush stadium given green light to host Afcon final

Olembe Stadium entrance

This picture taken on January 25, 2022 at the entrance of Olembe stadium in Yaounde shows barriers on the ground at the scene of the stampede. Eight people were killed and many more injured in a crush outside a Cameroonian football stadium on January 24, 2022 ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations match.
Crowds attempted to enter through a southern entrace at Olembe stadium in the capital Yaounde to watch the host nation play Comoros.

Photo credit: Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The eight dead included a child, while 38 people were also injured.
  • The semi-final to be played at Olembe will see Cameroon play Egypt.
  • The other semi-final will be played at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, also in Yaounde, on February 2.

Yaounde

