Caf set to launch Sh1 billion African schools competition

From left: Fifa president Gianni Infantino, President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame and Confederation of African Football Patrice Motsepe during the Caf Executive Committee held in Kigali, Rwanda on May 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Athan Tashobya



What you need to know:

  • The meeting, hosted by Caf President, Patrice Motsepe, was attended by Fifa President, Gianni Infantino and the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, a well-known football enthusiast
  • One specific decision to attract the attention of many is the proposed Caf-Fifa Pan-African Schools Football Championship
  • Caf president Motsepe, a South African billionaire, informed the Executive Committee of the decision of his foundation, the Motsepe Foundation to donate $10 million to Caf to finance the Caf Pan-African Schools Football Championship

Confederation of African Football (Caf) convened an Executive Committee meeting to discuss a new strategy to grow football in Africa at the weekend. 

