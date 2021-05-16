Caf reveal venues for Champions League, Confederation Cup finals

In this file photo taken on February 29, 2020 Ahly's midfielder Mohamed Magdy "Afsha" (left) controls the ball during the first leg of their CAF Champions League quarter-final match against South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns at Cairo International Stadium in the capital Cairo.

Photo credit: Khaled Desouki | AFP

By  AFP

  • The July 17 showpiece of African club football could feature a local side as Wydad Casablanca appear the strongest team in one half of the knockout draw
  • The July 10 final of the Caf Confederation Cup -- the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League -- will be staged in Cotonou, the commercial capital of Benin
  • Egypt was selected to host the first eight-team Caf Women's Champions League tournament during the second half of this year on dates to be announced

Johannesburg, South Africa

