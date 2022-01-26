CAF moves two Cup of Nations games from Douala to Yaounde

Morocco's players celebrate their victory and qualification for next round at the end of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) round of 16 match against Malawi at Stade Ahmadou-Ahidjo in Yaounde on January 25, 2022.
 

  • One quarter-final and the February 2 semi-final will be moved to Yaounde because of concerns over the state of the pitch in Douala, a CAF official said under the cover of anonymity.

Yaoundé, Cameroon

