CAF kicks Harambee Stars out of Afcon qualifiers

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has kicked Kenya out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers that begin early June.

Kenya, currently under indefinite suspension imposed on the country by Fifa in February owing to government interference, have now been expelled from Group C that had Cameroon, Namibia and Burundi.

Kenya was set to kick off her qualifying campaign away to Cameroon on June 4 but CAF's decision means the group will have now three teams.

"Kenya have been expelled from the qualifiers because the suspension slapped on the country by Fifa three months ago still remains in place. They have not met any of the conditions from Fifa and CAF," a source within the African governing body's circles told Nation Sport on Thursday.

Kenya had been given until two weeks to their first qualifying match against Cameroon to meet Fifa's conditions for the suspension to be lifted.

Fifa had asked the Amina Mohame-led Ministry of Sports to open Kandanda House and return officials of the disbanded Football Kenya Federation to work.

Amina had on November 11 last year disbanded FKF and installed a Caretaker Committee for six months to take over the running of the federation's affairs.

The committee's term ended last week on Wednesday, before Amina installed another committee made up of majorly members from the previous committee to serve for a further five weeks.

More to follow...