Caf: Kenya to miss 2023 Afcon if suspension is not lifted by July

Kenya risks missing the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations if the current suspension shall not have been lifted two weeks before the qualifiers start in July, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) said Monday.

The finals will be held in Ivory Coast from June 23 next year and will comprise of 24 nations, who will have qualified from the 12 groups.

The qualifiers will kick off in July this year with the final set of matches set to be played in March 2023.

Also given the same ultimatum is Zimbabwe, which was also suspended together with Kenya in February by Fifa over government interference, in football management.

However, Kenya and Zimbabwe have been placed in Pot 2 and Pot 3 of the draws to be held on April 19.

"In case the suspension is not lifted two weeks before the match day of the qualifiers, both associations will be considered as losers and eliminated from the competition," said part of the communication from Caf

"Consequently their groups will be comprised of three teams. The first and the runners up of groups of this teams will qualify to the final tournament," added Caf.

The continental football body said Kenya and Zimbabwe cannot be drawn in the same group to avoid one group remaining with only two teams if the suspension is not lifted by then.

Sports CS Amina Mohamed last week said that the country is not in a hurry to engage Fifa and will only do so after cleaning the game in the country.