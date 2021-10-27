Caf D coaching course launched in Kisii

A total of 40 grassroot coaches in Kisii are set to benefit from a CaF D coaching course that was officially opened by the county Football Kenya Federation (FKF) officials Wednesday.

The 10-day course is being held at Getembe playing ground in Kitutu Chache South Sub County.

Under the tutelage of Confederation of African Football (Caf) instructors, Wilson Aol and George Ondura, the course is expected to benefit local coaches from the region to better their skills.

During the opening ceremony, Kisii County FKF Chairman Jezreel Mbegera said his office is determined to ensure capacity building of trainers to enhance the state of football.

“The turnout in this course is a great indication of how our grassroots coaches really want to get the proper knowledge and skills to help us improve the standards of football in the county. We have rolled our sleeves to ensure we give them the best skills," Mbegera said.

He called on former players to take up the courses provided by the federation and help in growing football in the country.

“We have seen former Shabana players like Japheth Kenyatta Onyato come and begin their coaching journey, I would like to urge other players to take up these courses provided by the federation and help grow the game,” he added.

In a bid to improve the standards of football in the country, FKF made capacity building one of its key pillars.

“As a former player, I would like to combine my talent with the coaching skills I will acquire during this course and help nurture upcoming football talents,” said Onyato.

The training comes barely two weeks to the end of the county league with organisers saying the move is in readiness for next season.

A total of 42 teams are battling it out in the county league, while 100 teams are taking part in sub county leagues across the region.

Winners from the county league will seal promotion to the Nyanza regional league alongside getting money prizes. Separately, regional champions will be promoted to division 2.