Caf D coaching course launched in Kisii

Jezreel Mbegera

Kisii County Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Chairman Jezreel Mbegera during the launch of the CAF D training course at Getembe playing ground on October 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group
By  Benson Ayienda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The training comes barely two weeks to the end of the county league with organisers saying the move is in readiness for next season.
  • A total of 42 teams are battling it out in the county league, while 100 teams are taking part in sub county leagues across the region.

A total of 40 grassroot coaches in Kisii are set to benefit from a CaF D coaching course that was officially opened by the county Football Kenya Federation (FKF) officials Wednesday.

