Caf cancels Gor, Merowe Confed Cup match

Gor Mahia players warm up during their training session on October 23, 2021 at the Nyayo National Stadium on the eve of their CAF Confederation Cup first round, second leg match against Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan.

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gor will now be paired with one of the teams that have been bundled out of the Caf Champions League preliminary round.
  • “Refrence the above mentioned match, we would like to inform you that the Sudanese federation have communicated the withdrawal of the club Al Ahly Merowe from the competition. Accordingly, we hereby inform you that the match has been canceled and that Gor Mahia have been qualified to the additional 2nd preliminary round of the competition,” said Caf in a statement.

Gor Mahia have advanced to the final preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup after the continental football body, Caf cancelled the return leg of their preliminary round match against Al Ahly Merowe set for Sunday afternoon at Nyayo National Stadium.

