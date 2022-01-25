Caf boss blames closed gate for Cup of Nations tragedy

Patrice Motesepe

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motesepe pauses during a press conference on January 25, 2022 at Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde. Eight people were killed and many more injured in a crush outside a Cameroonian football stadium on January 24, 2022 ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations match.
Crowds attempted to enter through a southern entrace at Olembe stadium in the capital Yaounde to watch the host nation play Comoros.
 

Photo credit: Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

In April 2001, 43 people in a stampede at Johannesburg's Ellis Park stadium during a game between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

In chaotic scenes at last year's European Championship final between England and Italy in London, some 2,000 ticketless fans gained access to Wembley, with an independent review finding that a tragedy was only narrowly averted.

Yaoundé, Cameroon 

