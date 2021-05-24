Caf bans Gor Mahia duo for attacking match official

Gor Mahia players jostle for space with their Napsa Stars counterparts during their Caf Confederation Cup play-off first leg match at Nyayo National Stadium on February 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • This is the second time in as many years Gor, which has struggled to honour matches and pay players on time in recent times, is in trouble with the authorities.
  • In 2019, Caf imposed a Sh750,000 fine to the club when it was found guilty of failing to control its players in a Caf Confederation Cup game against Congolese side Daring Club (DC) Motema Pembe in Nairobi.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has slapped sanctions on Gor Mahia duo Boniface Oluoch and Kenneth Muguna after they were found guilty of attacking a match referee in a recent continental match.

