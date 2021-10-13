Caf B coaching course attracts big names

Former Kenyan internationals Musa Otieno, Hillary Echesa and Fred Ambani have promised to improve local football players once they complete their Caf B License Course.

Caf B is the second highest coaching qualification in Africa and it is the first time ever that the training is taking place in the country, thanks to Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

The trio are among the 25 coaches attending the course, which takes four months including classes and internships at topflight clubs.

“There is a misplaced notion that once you are a football player, you can automatically become a qualified coach without attending the classes,” said Otieno who is a former Stars defender and assistant coach.

“But once you sit in class, you realise that you really don’t know anything. For me it’s about using the knowledge I have gained to make an impact in the community.”

Ambani said that with the qualification, he hopes to be Harambee Stars coach in future.

“I want to see a time where the national team is coached by locals, not foreigners. Hopefully, I will be one of them,” said Ambani. “I want to thank the federation because we were out here coaching without knowledge which is not the way things should be done. We were just doing what we saw our coaches doing but without really understanding.”

Echesa on his part said: “These courses have been made available and former players should take advantage of them. This is how we get to stay in the game and improve it.”

According to Caf instructor Leonard Odipo, the course is intense and will equip the coaches with the required knowledge of guiding a team to success.

“This is not a five-day course, it is four months of serious work. It’s intense and detailed in both theory and practical. They will sit it in class but they will also go out and get hands on,” said Odipo.

Otieno is attached at Kariobangi Sharks, Ambani at Nairobi City Stars while Echesa will be at the National Super League side Dandora Love.