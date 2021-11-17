Caf allows Gor Mahia to use Nyayo for continental tie

Kenya's Caf Confederation Cup representative Gor Mahia can now breath a sigh of relief after the continental body gave them the go-ahead to stage their play-off home match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Kenyan champions Tusker are also in the same competition and will also be hoping to be given similar consideration.

Tusker and Gor Mahia are scheduled to play CS Sfaxien of Tunisia and AS Otoho d'Oyo of Republic of Congo respectively in the play-offs for passage to the group stage.

Tusker will host the Tunisian giants in their first leg match on November 28, while AS Otoho d’Oyo faces K’Ogalo in Nairobi on December 5.

Caf on Wednesday replied to Gor Mahia's request for use of Nyayo National Stadium for its home tie against the Congolese side.

“Kindly note that Nyayo Stadium is exceptionally allowed to host your next Confederation Cup preliminary round match. Therefore if you wish to use Nyayo, you can proceed to do so,” CAF Club Licensing Senior Manager Muhammed Sidat said in a letter to Gor.

However, the continental body stated that Gor will have to play their group matches in another facility should they get past the second round stage.

“It is a big relief for us because hosting our matches in Tanzania would have come with a huge cost. We had already requested their federation to allow us use of the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. That has now clearly changed,” Gor Mahia Sporting Director Lordvick Aduda said.

Gor Mahia secretary general Sam Ochola on November 4 wrote to the now disbanded Football Kenya Federation to request CAF to give temporary approval for Nyayo Stadium to stage continental matches.

CAF last month banned Nyayo Stadium from hosting international matches as it did not meet their minimum requirements.

CAF only allowed the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier match between Kenya and Rwanda even as the ban took effect.

Tusker CEO Charles Obiny told Nation Sport that since Gor Mahia had been allowed to use the facility, they see no problem in them also hosting their home match in Kenya.

“We were pondering over the issue but had not formally began looking for another venue. Since Gor request has gone through, we should also play at Nyayo National Stadium. We thank CAF because playing your home game away comes with expenses and lack of your fans to cheer you,” said Obiny.

Gor and Tusker have, meanwhile, intensified their training as they look to progress to the lucrative group stage.

K’Ogalo sailed through the first round with just one match played. They thumped Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan 3-1 in the first leg in Egypt. The Sudanese side then withdrew from the competition before the return mixture was held in Nairobi.

On the other hand after knocking out Arta Solar 7 of Djibouti 4-1 on aggregate in the preliminary round of the Champions League, Tusker were eliminated in the first round by Egyptian giants Zamalek SC 5-0 on aggregate last month.

Gor's opponents AS Otoho d'Oyo dropped from the Champions League after a 4-2 aggregate loss to Angola’s Petro de Luanda in the first round.

CS Sfaxien beat Nigerian side Bayelsa 5-0 aggregate in the first round of the Confederation Cup to pick a date with the Kenyan brewers.