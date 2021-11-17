Caf allows Gor Mahia to use Nyayo for continental tie

Tarek Hamed of Zamalek tumbles over Tusker FC's Bonface Muchiri during a CAF Champions League match on October 16, 2021 at the Nyayo National Stadium. Zamalek won the match 1-0.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • Gor's opponents, AS Otoho d'Oyo, aslo dropped from the Champions League after a 4-2 aggregate defeat to Angolan side Petro de Luanda in the first round.
  • CS Sfaxien beat Nigerian league side Bayelsa 5-0 on aggregate in the first round of the Caf Confederation Cup to pick a date with the brewers.

Kenya's Caf Confederation Cup representative Gor Mahia can now breath a sigh of relief after the continental body gave them the go-ahead to stage their play-off home match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

