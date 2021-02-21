Cadiz hold Barcelona at Camp Nou

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi (left) vies with Cadiz defender Fali

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi (left) vies with Cadiz defender Fali during their La Liga match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 21, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Josep Lago | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Lionel Messi broke a Barcelona record by making his 506th La Liga appearance for the club and marked the milestone with a goal, his own spot-kick looking likely to secure a narrow win for his side
  • The draw means Ronald Koeman's side move only one point closer to Atletico Madrid in the table instead of three, after Atletico gave their rivals an opportunity by losing at home to Levante on Saturday
  • Both Frenkie de Jong and Pedi had goals ruled out for offside while Messi almost teed up Antoine Griezmann early in the second half. Ousmane Dembele's driving run lacked a finish too

