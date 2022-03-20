Busia trio make Deaflympics squad

Two players from Busia County have been included in the national team that will represent Kenya and Africa at World Deaflympics Women Soccer championships slated for May 1 to 15 in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

Midfielders Zaituni Abdi and Mary Nafula passed the trials during the National championships held at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology and Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on March 3-4.

Three players from Busia were in the initial 35-woman squad that went into camp in preparation for the delayed 2021 Summer Deaflympics, but the number was whittled down to 23 for the final squad. Goalkeeper Selina Alivika failed to make the squad.

Kenya would have been subjected to qualifiers but the withdrawal of Ghana and Zanzibar earned them automatic qualification for the global tourney.

Loreen Ngonga, who earned a late slot will represent the country in the 5,00metres race.

Ngonga shrugged off stiff opposition to finish third in 5,000 metres in a time of 21 minutes, 52.5 seconds but organisers initially considered only the first two podium finishers.

However, Ngonga earned late consideration to represent the country at the global event where she is confident of excelling.

She will run alongside Serah Wangare from Nyandarua who came in first position with a season best of 18:55.04 and Gracy Kendagor from Nakuru who wound up second in a personal best time of 19:08.00.

Busia County Chief Officer Culture, Sports and Social Services, Maurice Odundo has congratulated the two footballers and the athlete for their feat.