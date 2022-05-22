Burnley relegated from Premier League on last day of season

Burnley's English defender James Tarkowski reacts to their defeat on the pitch after the English Premier League match against Newcastle United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on May 22, 2022. Burnley were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday's final day of the 2021/22 season. The Clarets had to better the result of relegation rivals Leeds to extend their five-season stay in English football's top flight but lost as Leeds won away at Brentford.





Photo credit: Lindsey Parnaby | AFP