Burnley relegated from Premier League on last day of season

James Tarkowski

Burnley's English defender James Tarkowski reacts to their defeat on the pitch after the English Premier League match against Newcastle United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on May 22, 2022. Burnley were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday's final day of the 2021/22 season. The Clarets had to better the result of relegation rivals Leeds to extend their five-season stay in English football's top flight but lost as Leeds won away at Brentford.

 

Photo credit: Lindsey Parnaby | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Clarets had to better the result of relegation rivals Leeds to extend their six-season stay in English football's top flight.
  • But Burnley lost 2-1 at home to Newcastle while Leeds won 2-1 away to Brentford.

London

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday, the final day of the 2021/22 season.

The Clarets had to better the result of relegation rivals Leeds to extend their six-season stay in English football's top flight.

Related

But Burnley lost 2-1 at home to Newcastle while Leeds won 2-1 away to Brentford.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.