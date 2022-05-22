Burnley relegated from Premier League on last day of season
London
Burnley were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday, the final day of the 2021/22 season.
The Clarets had to better the result of relegation rivals Leeds to extend their six-season stay in English football's top flight.
But Burnley lost 2-1 at home to Newcastle while Leeds won 2-1 away to Brentford.