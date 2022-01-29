Burkina Faso edge Tunisia to reach Afcon semis

Burkina Faso players celebrate beating Tunisia

Burkina Faso's players celebrate their victory over Tunisia and their qualification for the semis at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 quarter-final match at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 29, 2022.

Photo credit: Daniel Beloumou Olomo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Hero Ouattara turned villain eight minutes from time when a yellow card for elbowing Ali Maaloul was changed to a red after the Botswana referee checked the touchline VAR monitor
  • The Burkinabe Stallions kicked off boosted by the knowledge that they won all three previous Cup of Nations quarter-finals, including two against Tunisia
  • As Tunisia pushed forward in pursuit of an equaliser they were exposed at the back early in the second half, but unmarked Blati Toure fired straight at Ben Said


Garoua, Cameroon

