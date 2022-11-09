Bunge FC, Nation renew rivalry at Nyayo

Visiting Nation FC will start as favourites against Bunge FC in their friendly match at Nyayo Stadium on Thursday morning.

The media side has won most games against the parliamentarians since the 90s when most retired politicians were still playing for Bunge FC, formed in the 60s after Kenya got its independence.

Both sides have registered relatively good performances in their recent matches, but Nation's decent displays against top teams like Kariobangi Sharks, APS Bomet and Bandari FC in build-up matches might force Bunge to adopt a cautious approach to the game.

On the other hand, Bunge, who impressed during their recent Mombasa trip, registering 3-1, 3-1 and 1-0 wins over Mombasa MCA’s, Hamburger and Likoni FC respectively before drawing 2-2 with Tetue FC are likely to cause an upset.

Bunge FC coach, George Sunguti has been boosted by the return of Kipchumba Murkomen. The former Senator of Elgeyo-Marakwet County, is the new Minister for Roads, Transport and Public Works, but has been recalled to spearhead the striking force.

Another key striker, Senator Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho) returned Wednesday from a government assignment abroad and trained with the team. He is likely to partner with Murkomen in attack.

Midfielder Okiya Omtata has shaken off the knock that forced him out of training on Tuesday and is expected to fill the position of veteran Elijah Ichwara who has been struggling for fitness.

While releasing his line-up on Wednesday, Nation FC coach Augustine Kuta warned their opponents to prepare for a tough encounter.

“This game will be a launching pad for us as we prepare to join the league next year,” added Kuta who will be assisted by John Wahome on the technical bench.

Bunge FC captain Otiende Amollo (Rarieda) will marshall the defence assisted by Peter Kaluma, David Ochieng, Anthony Kibagendi, Peter Gazemba, Ken Ndirangu and Martin Njuguna.

Emuhaya MP, Omboko Milemba will man the midfield that will also comprise Mark Agutu, Mohamed Faki, Eddie Oketch and Allan Kisang.

Bunge who will miss the services of Kipkelion East Member of Parliament, Joseph Cherorot who is recovering from flu, are preparing for the East African Legislative Assembly Games slated from November 20 to December 1 in Juba, South Sudan.

Among politicians expected to feature for Bunge FC on Thursday are Otiendo Amollo, Musili Mawathe, Mohamed Ali, Peter Kaluma, David Ochieng, Anthony Kibagendi, Maurice Kakai, Nelson Wanami, Omboko Milemba, Aaron Cheruiyot, Mohamed Faki, Eddie Oketch, Allan Kisang and Thangwa Karungo.

Bunge staff members who are available for selection are George Gazemba, Stephen Mutungi, Arnold Angaya, Elijah Ichwara, Ken Ndirangu and Martin Njuguna.