Bunge FC, Nation clash on Thursday

Having recruited heavily after last August’s General Election, Bunge FC is back, bigger and, hopefully, better.

Bunge FC — a combined football team of Members of Parliament and the Senate — will take on Nation Media Group’s Nation FC in a build-up match from 6.30am on Thursday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The Parliamentary team has been in serious training, under the captaincy of Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo, ahead of the East African Legislative Assembly Games that run from November 20 to December 1 in Juba, South Sudan.

Other MPs in the squad include Peter Silasya, David Gikaria, Musili Mawathe, Mohamed Ali, Peter Kaluma, David Ochieng, Anthony Kibagendi, Maurice Kakai, Nelson Wanami and Omboko Milemba while Senators fighting for a place in the first 11 include Aaron Cheruiyot, Mohamed Faki, Eddie Okech, Allan Kisang, Okiya Omtatah and Thang'wa Karungo.

The Bunge FC squad has also been bolstered by the inclusion of Parliamentary staff members, among them George Gazemba (Principal Clerk Assistant), Stephen Mutungi (Deputy Hansard Editor), Arnold Angaya (Legal Counsel), Elijah Ichwara (Hansard Reporter), Ken Ndirangu (Research Officer) and Martin Njuguna (Security).

The honourable members are training under former AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars defender George Sunguti assisted by Clifford Rianga.

Nation FC has been training at the St Mary’s School, under coaches Augustine Kuta and John Ashihundu, and will name their final squad Wednesday.

