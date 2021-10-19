Bullish Tusker plot Zamalek upset in Egypt

Tusker midfielder Shami Kibwana

Tusker's midfielder Shami Mwinyi Kibwana (left) boards a bus at the Cairo International Airport in Egypt for Alexandria on October 19, 2021.  

Photo credit: Pool | Tusker

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 12-time Kenyan champions have an uphill task of progressing to the Champions League group stage following their 1-0 loss to the Egyptian giants in the first leg last Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi
  • Tusker captain Eugene Asike and midfielder Mwinyi Shami Kibwana exuded optimism of surprising the White Knights at their own turf
  • Should Tusker trounce Zamalek in the return leg, it will be Matano’s first ever victory over a North Africa team at the continental championships

Tusker Tuesday arrived in Alexandria, Egypt confident of turning tables in their Caf Champions League first round return leg against Zamalek on Friday.

