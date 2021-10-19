Bullish Tusker plot Zamalek upset in Egypt

Tusker Tuesday arrived in Alexandria, Egypt confident of turning tables in their Caf Champions League first round return leg against Zamalek on Friday.

The 12-time Kenyan champions have an uphill task of progressing to the Champions League group stage following their 1-0 loss to the Egyptian giants in the first leg last Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Striker Achraf Bencharki netted Zamalek’s winning goal in the match played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Tusker’s 32-man travelling party headed by coach Robert Matano left Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in the wee hours of Tuesday and landed at Cairo International Airport in Egypt at around noon.

They were then expected to make a three-hour road journey to Alexandria where the match will be played at Borg El Arab Stadium on Friday from 8pm EAT.

Speaking at JKIA, moments before boarding their plane to Cairo, Tusker captain Eugene Asike and midfielder Mwinyi Shami Kibwana exuded optimism of surprising the White Knights at their own turf.

“In a game of this magnitude, any chance you get you need to use it. From today until the match day will be working on how to create more chances and score more goals,” said defender Asike.

“There are things we did well, and those that we did not. That is what we have been working on as a team since we reported to camp and come Friday, I believe everyone will be looking to get victory in Alexandria.”

Kibwana, who joined Tusker in the current transfer window from Kakamega Homeboyz, is certain that the brewers will progress to the group stage.

“It was a good game and we have identified our mistakes, which we are working on. I am 100 percent sure that we will turn tables. The mistake we did was conceding a goal and not scoring. But people are really psyched up because it is bitter to lose at home. We will go all out to score goals and win.”

Should Tusker trounce Zamalek in the return leg, it will be Matano’s first ever victory over a North Africa team at the continental championships.

In 2010, Matano lost 2-0 to Ismaily with Sofapaka in the Caf Champions League.

He also lost 2-0 and 3-0 away to Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League first round in 2013 and 2006 respectively.

The last time Zamalek met a Kenyan team in Egypt was in the second leg of the 2019 Caf Confederations Cup group stage when they thumped Gor Mahia 4-0.