Bullish Kenya No.1 Kundu ready for Botswana showdown

Goalkeeper Annette Kundu, who played a crucial role in Kenya's victory over Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses in their Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifiers, is relishing the next round of matches that stand between them and a place in the continental finals.

Starlets eliminated the feared Cameroon outfit 4-3 in post-match penalty kicks at Nyayo Stadium after the two side had locked 1-1 on aggregate following the home side’s 1-0 victory in regulation time on Tuesday evening.

"I am overwhelmed with joy at our victory that brings us one step closer to qualifying for Wafcon, and we are prepared to face any team that comes our way. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the fans who showed up to cheer us at Nyayo," said the 26-year-old Greece-based Kundu.

Kenya got their breakthrough via substitute Cynthia Shilwatso’s goal in the 75th minute.

Kundu saved the penalties of Charlene Meyong and Claudine Fallone to power Kenya to an upset victory.

Starlets will face Botswana in a two-leg second round of the qualifiers on November 27 and December 5. Kenya will host the first leg.

Botswana crushed Gabon 10-1 on aggregate.

Winners will secure a spot in the 15th Wafcon finals in Morocco.

Kundu, who is the younger sister of Malkia Strikers libero Aggripinna Kundu, plays for Greece Women Premier League side Ness Atromitou FC.

She started her football career at Ibinzo Girls in Kakamega County. In December 2016, she moved to Division One side Eldoret Falcons.

Two years later, Kundu made her Harambee Starlets debut against Ghana in an international friendly match that ended 0-0 draw at Moi International Sports Complex, in Nairobi.

The following year proved to be a turning point in Kundu's career after she led Starlets to victory in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. This was Kenya's first ever Cecafa title and Kundu won the Golden Glove after going through the entire tournament without conceding a goal.

In the final, Kenya triumphed over the hosts and two-time champions, Tanzania, with an impressive 2-0 win.

Kundu then moved to Lakatamia FC and AEL Champions both in Cyprusbefore joining Rethymniaki Enosi Athliton (REA) in Greece.

Starlets coach Beldine Odemba said the team needs more sponsors on board.