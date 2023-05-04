Buliba: City Stars in the FKF-PL to stay

Nairobi City Stars players Vincent Owino and Edwin Buliba are optimistic that the club will evade relegation and remain in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League next season.

Owino believes that despite the club's struggles this season, the team will rise to mid table before the end of the current campaign.

“We will survive relegation and God willing we’ll manage a better position at the end of the season. Personally, I will always work hard to serve the team to my best,” said Owino.

So far, Owino has scored three goals and provided two assists in six second-leg games he’s featured for the club.

Buliba says City Stars has the capability of claiming one of the top half slots in the standings by end of the season.

“My season had ups and downs. I had an injury setback but I came back stronger. I am enjoying lots of playtime and I want to help the team do well in the final stretch of the season,” said Buliba.

“I know the team has maturity now. We are now tackling each game as a final, and I believe we will finish in the top 10,” added Buliba, a centre-back but now plugging in as a right-back after Simba wa Nairobi held title-chasing Tusker to a barren draw at Ruaraka Grounds on Wednesday.

The defender has so far featured in 17 of the 28 games played this season, earning 1,511 minutes.

Left-back Dennis "Decha" Wanjala is happy after clocking over 100 matches in the FKF-PL.

Wanjala registered his 100th game in their game against Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani Annex on April 22.

“It pleases me to learn that I have attained game 100 in the Kenyan top flight. I see growth since my days at Nzoia (Sugar) till now at Nairobi City Stars. That motivates me even more and I now wish to go on and lift the Kenyan Premier League title soon, and to one-day feature for the Kenya national team,” said Wanjala.

“In the meantime, it is my desire to push Nairobi City Stars to a much better position. We want to surprise everyone in the closing stages of the current season.” added Wanjala.

Wanjala joined City Stars prior to the start of the 2021/22 FKF Premier League season having played 63 premier league games across four seasons while at Nzoia Sugar.