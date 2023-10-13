Bukhungu Stadium: Football ‘cathedral’ that is historical home of the game in Kenya

The overflow of fans at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega, witnessed during the national secondary schools football tournament in August mirrored tales of the first international match between an East African team and a top English football club nearly 90 years ago.

It was at a time when the spectre of the Second World War (WWII) was looming, but which did not dampen the spirit of people in western Kenya who flocked Bukhungu playground to watch their North Nyanza team taken on Remington FC from England.

The match, played in 1936, laid the foundation of Kenya’s football and bestowed on Kakamega what some retired football players and managers regard as football’s “holy city” in the country – and not without reason.

Football began to take root at a time Christianity and education in school were taking root.

Some football legends describe Bukhungu Stadium as a ‘cathedral’ that deserves curation and accorded museum recognition as a sports landmark, being the platform sportsmen and women spring from to stardom, according the former secretary general of Council of East and Central African Football Associations (Cecafa) Nicholas Musonye.

North Nyanza Combined – reportedly – won the match 3-0. The team consisted legendary Kenyan footballers, who inspired their offspring to sporting glory.

Most of the players who took part in the historic match, watched by thousands, have since died, but friends and families told Nation Sport of the inspiring stories of heroism that shocked the colonial government of the day, leading to the construction of the first stadium in Kakamega at what is today called Bukhungu.

Peter Muchuma, Elijah Lidonde, proscribed sect Dini ya Msambwa prophet Elijah Masinde Nameme, Mzee Tiema, Omari Wembe, deadly striker Shem Chimoto, Arthur Okwemba and Mzee Nate, just to mention a few, were in the history-making team, according to children and grandchildren of the North Nyanza (previously North Kavirondo) squad.

The construction of Bukhungu, they recalled, was done with orders of British colonial governor Sir Joseph Byrne, who records at the Kenya National Archives show was in charge of the colony between 1932 and 1938. Sir Joseph went one better and started the Remington Cup competition for regions in the colonies, which morphed into a football federation after independence.

Records show that Remington FC was among the biggest professional teams in England at the time.

Peter Muchuma’s son, Lebanon Muchuma, recalls how often his father talked about how Sir Joseph Byrne was shocked with the high standards of football in the region during a visit to Kakamega.

Lebanon, a younger brother of football legend Jonathan Niva Muchuma, says the governor was awed to the point of equating the sport to a religion in Kakamega. The victory shocked the colonial government.

Football in Kakamega retains the “religion” status, only second to Christianity, he says, and the national ball games in August this year entrenched this feeling during the two-week tournament that also featured rugby, volleyball and netball – incidentally won by schools from western Kenya, save for netball which went to Nyanza.

Memories of the match between England’s Remmington FC and North Nyanza (Western Province in post-independence Kenya) Combined have been stirred further after CAF accepted East Africa’s joint bid to host the 2027 Cup of Nations.

This has caused a storm about which cities or towns deserve to host some to the Afcon matches.

“It will be ridiculous to take the matches to regions that have no history. Bukhungu Stadium was the first to be built in East and Central Africa. Donholm Stadium (which changed to City Stadium, then to Joe Kadenge Stadium) was built much later,” says Musonye.

Musonye says the history of football shows North Nyanza was the first team to beat a European opposition. “It may as well be the first African team to beat a European team. However, we must take into account that football was also developing in Ghana and Sierra Leone at the time (1936) and there are no records for comparison. However, that was a historical moment,” explains Musonye, who recalls his father telling him about the historic feat.

Given the racial bias of the time, the win was intriguing and spurred interest in England. Until then, it was believed that Africans lacked football skills and there was no possibility of an African team prevailing over a European side.

The massive victory was a statement of intent and set the tone and tenor of football in the Luhya Kingdom – historically referred to as the Wanga Kingdom, according to Lebanon. The match, he reckons, may have been intended to humiliate Blacks, but the resounding victory signalled growth in sports and that “Africans were not overly awed by Whites.”

Lebanon, now 84 years old, says his elder brother Niva, followed in the footsteps of their father and became the greatest ever fullback Kenya has ever known. His father, Peter Muchuma, captained the North Nyanza and reportedly scored the first goal with a fierce cracker that knocked the air out of the visitors’ goalkeeper.

The result convinced the colonial government to build the first ever football stadium in East and Central Africa at Sheywe (present-day Kakamega) and named it Bukhungu Stadium in honour of the hardy, barefooted young men from North Nyanza who outshone their opponents.

Bukhungu,by the way, is a name derived from a grass species endemic to Kakamega used for thatching traditional houses.

The colonial government also kitted the North Nyanza team with shirts, shorts, boots and socks, that made them the envy of South Nyanza regions of Siaya, Kisumu, Migori and Homa Bay.

South Nyanza henceforth began playing football in the hope of landing similar sports kits. Hitherto, the best outfit were bandages and pieces of cloth fastened around the ankles to prevent injuries. The lucky one just wore socks without boots.

Not many know the history of the stadium. According to Lebanon, the colonial government used soil from nearby Rosterman Gold Mines to build the terraces. John Nyongesa Iyadi, a former Voice of Kenya (now Kenya Broadcasting Corporation – KBC) journalist, provides a different perspective. Iyadi says the colonial government mobilised equipment used to build water reservoirs – litambwani – in western Kenya for engineering works of the stadium.

The exact date when the stadium was built is unknown apart from the generalisation that it was “immediately after the North Nyanza team beat the White men.” Circumstances at the time would not allow the construction after 1936, though, because from 1938-1945, Britain was in the grip of the Second World War.

Whatever the means of construction, the stadium was a spectacle locals referred to as mwiyavo (excavated ground) or mpira kwe mwitukho (where football is played in a ditch or valley). Without fitting translation of “football” the Luhya likened a football to a pumpkin (lihondo/liondo), so some communities like the Kabras referred to the sport as shiondo or shiondondo, an onomatopoeia from the bounce of the ball when the ball lands.

Lebanon and former Abaluhya FC’s John Nyawanga recall that the idea to invite Remington was born when the colonial governor was on a tour of western Kenya – probably to visit Nabongo Mumia at his Elureko seat of the Kingdom.

“I heard that the governor was impressed with the football prowess when he was visiting Kakamega back in the day. What has never been in doubt is, football in Kakamega is like a religion. Footballers from Kakamega made the national team, with one or two additions from South Nyanza or the coast. We inherited this tradition from the North Nyanza team that defeated Remington FC. We dreamed of one day playing in Bukhungu Stadium,” says Nyawanga, a retired national team winger.

The dream of playing in Mwiyavo and wearing boots and socks on the pitch inspired many layers who later represented Kenya in the Gossage Cup.

Lebanon says the Gossage Cup, which evolved into the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Senior Challenge Cup, was initially a competition between Luhya and Buganda kingdoms.

“North Nyanza players became accustomed to playing in a stadium and were never overawed on the international stage,” says Lebanon.

This explanation also sheds light on how the Luhya came to dominate Kenyan national team, while the Baganda wee the majority of the Cranes, Uganda’s national team.