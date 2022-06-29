Broke Shabana want Uhuru, Raila to honour Sh6m pledge

National Super League (NSL) side Shabana FC on Wednesday appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga to honour their pledge of Sh6 million.

President Kenyatta and Odinga made the pledge during the 2020 Mashujaa Day celebrations after Shabana beat AFC Leopards 1-0 to win the Mashujaa Day Cup at the Gusii stadium.

“I am aware that you are facing financial constraints and in that regard I will give you Sh5m while former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will add Sh1million,” said the Head of State at the time.

During the same period, President Kenyatta donated a bus for the Kisii County-based side to help the team honour its matches.

“We have been begging and we will continue knocking the doors of our beloved President and the former Prime Minister to honour their pledges made to the team during the Mashujaa Day celebrations,” said the club’s secretary general Elizaphan Kerama in a statement.

“We are happy that the President gave us a bus. I could also remind him about the money he promised us. I believe with this immense support; this is the last season we are playing the second tier games,” the statement added.

Shabana have been without a sponsor since their deal with online betting firm Dafabet lapsed in 2018.

According to Kerama, Shabana runs on a budget of Sh1.5 million per month but have been struggling to meet their financial obligations.

Kisii County Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chairman Jezreel Mbegera regretted that Shabana was a top tier team playing NSL games.

“Time has come for Shabana to seal promotion and pave the way for other teams. If the President honours his pledge, it will mean that the club has national support,” noted Mbegera.

"We are grateful for what the President and the former Prime Minister have done to us," head coach Sammy Okoth told Nation Sport.

Despite lying fifth n 53 points after 31 matches, Okoth believes they are still in the race for promotion.