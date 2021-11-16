Broke Gor Mahia target Sh15million in funds drive

Peter Lwasa

Gor Mahia's Peter Lwasa (centre) celebrates his goal with Boniface Omondi (left) and John Mcharia during their Football Kenya Federation Premier league match against Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani on October 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Aduda said the money realised from the fundraiser will enable the club to honour its fixtures in Republic of Congo and Dar es Salaam as the club currently doesn't have money to meet the huge costs.
  • “We call on our fans to participate in numbers in the funds drive. Since every fan can't be at Serena, the money we get from our pay bill will help us achieve our target and honour the two matches," he said.

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia are targeting Sh15 million in their fund-raiser on Thursday.

