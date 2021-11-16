Broke Gor Mahia target Sh15million in funds drive

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia are targeting Sh15 million in their fund-raiser on Thursday.

The club wants the funds for their upcoming Caf Confederation Cup second round campaign.

Gor will play against AS Otoho d'Oyo of the Republic of Congo in a two-leg affair later this month.

The invites-only event in Nairobi will be graced by the club patron and ODM leader Raila Odinga as the chief guest.

Donations can also be sent via the club’s pay-bill number 350100. Gor will play Otoho away on November 28 before hosting them in the return leg on December 5 at a venue other than in Kenya.

Stadiums in Kenya have failed to meet the minimum standards required by Caf and are thus banned from hosting continental matches.

Gor will likely host the second leg at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Gor Sporting Director Lordvick Aduda told Nation Sport they had written to the now disbanded Football Kenya Federation on November 4 to persuade CAF to give a temporary approval for Nyayo National Stadium host their Confed Cup clash.

He, however, said the latest development in Kenyan football that has seen Sports CS Amina Mohammed disband the federation and set up a caretaker committee has left their request in limbo.

Benjamin Mkapa Stadium

Not taking chances, Gor have written to the Tanzanian Football Federation requesting to be allowed to use the 60,000 capacity Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on December 5.

Broke Gor have also written to the CS Amina requesting for a financial bail out as they will be representing the country.

Aduda said the money realised from the fundraiser will enable the club to honour its fixtures in Republic of Congo and Dar es Salaam as the club currently doesn't have money to meet the huge costs.

“We call on our fans to participate in numbers in the funds drive. Since every fan can't be at Serena, the money we get from our pay bill will help us achieve our target and honour the two matches," he said.