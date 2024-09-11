Bring on Cameroonians! Bullish Firat dares Lions hot Stars roar

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has warned giants Cameroon to expect a tough duel when they meet in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group “J” qualifiers next month.

Under siege Firat eased some pressure off his shoulder when he guided Kenya to a 2-1 win over the Brave Warriors of Namibia in their second pool match at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday to go top of the table on goal difference.

Second-half goals by ex-Porto Suez (Egypt) striker John Avire and Yonga midfielder Duke Abuya saw Kenya bounce back from their barren draw against visitors Zimbabwe in their opening at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda on Friday.

“Do you think we are easy?” posed Firat journalists at the Orlando Stadium. “Cameroon should think about how they want to crack us. I am not afraid of Cameroon,” added the 54-year-old Turkish coach.

Five-time African champions Cameroon will host Kenya on October 7, with the reverse fixture taking place eight days later.

Kenya are now on four points, similar to Cameroon who drew 0-0 with Zimbabwe in Kampala on Tuesday.

The Indomitable Lions defeated Namibia 1-0 in their opening match of the campaign at Stade Omnisports Roumdé Adjia in Garoua on Saturday.

Zimbabwe are third with two points while Namibia are last on zero points. Only the top two teams in the 12 qualifier groups will clinch a berth in the 2025 Afcon finals in Morocco.

Looking at how Kenya performed against Russia and Qatar in friendly matches and reigning Afcon champions Cote d’Ivoire in the 2026 Fifa World Cup Group “F” qualifier, Firat said nothing would stop Harambee Stars from clawing the Indomitable Lions if all his key players were available.

After defeating hosts Qatar 2-1 on September 7, last year, Kenya battled to a 2-2 draw with Russia on October 16, in Turkey in international friendlies.

Hosts Harambee Stars held Cote d’Ivoire to a barren draw in Malawi on June 11.

“I think if we have the full squad together then we can have a good show against Cameroon. In this group anything is possible, I don’t believe Namibia are out of the group because they can win two matches against Zimbabwe. Everything will depend on the last day and I hope that we can take the ticket,” said the Turk, who has endured heavy criticism from Kenyan fans for his candid assessment of the level of football in the country.

“These boys are unbeaten this year and in six matches. We scored 10 goals. Kenya had never won before in Namibia. I cannot continue to count the success of this team,” he said.

Kenya have never beaten Cameroon in their eight meetings in history. The indomitable Lions have won four matches while the other four have ended in draws.