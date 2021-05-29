Brentford promoted to the Premier League after 74-year wait

Brentford players celebrate at the end of their Championship play-off final  against Swansea City at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2021. Brentford were promoted to the Premier League for the first time in 74 years.

Photo credit: Pool

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Thomas Frank's side completed their fairytale rise thanks to first-half goals from Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes at Wembley.
  • Swansea's Jay Fulton was sent off midway through the second half to put the result beyond doubt in what is widely regarded as football's single most lucrative game.

London

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.